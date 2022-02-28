Contact Us
Anne Arundel Daily Voice
$5 Ticket Wins Maryland Lottery Player $50K

David Cifarelli
Exxon file photo
Exxon file photo Photo Credit: Ildar Sagdejev via Wikimedia

One man from Anne Arundel County has won big in a recent lottery drawing.

The 77-year-old winner took home a $50,000 prize from the FAST PLAY Jack Frost Jackpot after visiting the Telegraph Exxon in Severn. 

The Maryland Lottery said the man “played fast and won fast” after buying the $5 ticket, which went on sale in November 2021.

In addition, the Telegraph Exxon, located at 805 Reece Road in Severn, will also get a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket. There are still 24 top prizes up for grabs along with 26 unclaimed prizes of $5,000 and tickets can be purchased at participating vendors in the state. 

