5 Maryland Ministers Accused Of Sex Abuse On Scathing Southern Baptist List

Five ministers with ties to Maryland were among hundreds of people with ties to Southern Baptist churches accused of sexual assault.

"This table was created as a research tool to discover the scope of sexual abuse of children within the Sothern[sic] Baptist Convention," the 205-page report released last week reads.

The Maryland ministers on the list include:

Joe Nix Ivey, pastor at Barnesville Baptist Church, Walkersville, MD, pleaded guilty to sexually abusing a girl. OUTCOME : Pleaded guilty to a second-degree sex offense in 2012 and received a four-year prison sentence (20 years with all but four suspended). Registered sex offender in Frederick County.

Kenneth "Atlantis" Keith Long, 34, Pastor — Seat Pleasant Baptist Church, Capitol Hill, Prince George County, Maryland. He committed offenses over a 10-year period involving DC, VA, and FL. Federally convicted in 2000 on counts of interstate transportation of a minor with the intent to engage in criminal sexual activity and two counts of possession of pornography featuring minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct. Sentenced to 360 months in federal prison. Appealed and lost. Six boys were victims underlying charges in the indictment, appellate court records show.

Joshua M. McCready, youth pastor, First Baptist Church of Berlin. Pleaded guilty to nine counts of child abuse in 2000 for abusing John Doe, 12 at the time, and served 18 months in jail, according to the Baltimore Sun and Maryland court records.

Douglas Myers, 57 — former pastor of Triangle Community Church, Tavares, FL, and former pastor, Harbor Baptist Fellowship, Eustis, FL, Concord Baptist Church, Russellville, AL, Bayside Baptist Church, Chesapeake Beach. In 2007 pleaded guilty for abusing a 13-year-old boy, a church member's grandson in 2006. Sentenced to 7 years in prison for lewd and lascivious conduct with a minor (under 12) in Florida. After being released, convicted in 2012 in Maryland of child abuse for offenses that occurred in 1997, 1999 and 2001. Serving a 15-year sentence in Maryland. Related civil lawsuit.

Walter Harrison Yocum, youth pastor, Calvary Baptist Church, Bel Air, pleaded guilty to a single third degree sex offense in connection with an incident involving a teenage girl. He became a registered sex offender in Maryland with a 2013 conviction for sexual abuse of a minor. Received a five-year suspended sentence, according to Maryland court records.

Click here for the full list.

