39th Annual Annapolis Cup To Take Place At St. John's College

The U.S. Naval Academy will face off against St. John’s College in their Annual Croquet Match for the Annapolis Cup as they defend last year's title.

Johnnies have won 30 out of 38 matches against the Midshipmen, falling short last year, giving the Naval Academy their eighth win after the 2022 game.

The annual match will take place on St. John's College campus on Saturday, April 15, marking the 39th Annual Annapolis Cup.

"The event has been re-envisioned to provide the best experience for St. John’s and USNA students, and will kick off the first-ever Johnnie Week, a new annual celebration for all members of the St. John’s community featuring signature on-campus events and virtual programming" stated a St. John's College spokesperson.

Ticket sales to the event are by invitation only. Gates to the event open at 10:30 a.m.

