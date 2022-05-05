$2.5M Settlement Reached In Choking Death Of Maryland Student: Report

Anne Arundel Public Schools has reached a $2.5 million settlement in the case of the negligent death of 17-year-old Bowen Levy, who choked on a rubber glove in school and died days later at a hospital, WMAR reports.

The settlement will go to Bowen's family, whose teen boy with autism ingested the rubber glove at Central Special School in 2019.

The district released a statement on Wednesday, May 5 expressing remorse in the "preventable death," which reads in part:

"Bowen’s death has had an enormous impact on many, but nowhere has that impact been more massive than on his beloved family. We recognize that nothing that occurs from here forward will ever fill the void in their lives."

The district noted that Bowen's classroom was understaffed at the time of the incident.

As a result of Bowen's death, the AAPS district hired 32 new special education positions and is implementing a Pica Safety Protocol for all students with diagnosed pica, the statement reads.

Click here to read the full article from WMAR and here for the full statement from AAPS.

