New Victim Comes Forward After Reports Of Child Rapes At Unlicensed Annapolis Daycare: Police

In July, the Annapolis Police Department was notified of multiple sexual assaults that happened between 2014 and 2015, leading to the arrest of Glen Burnie resident Roberto Medina on multiple rape and sex offense charges.

Police say that the victims were assaulted at the daycare run by a woman known only as "Betty" who had bee babysitting children there for nearly 20 years.

On Tuesday, Sept. 12, the department said that another victim has come forward reporting Medina, 57, sexually assaulted her and was encouraged to come forward after his initial arrest.

Medina is now charged with six additional offenses related to the latest report as he remains held without bond at the Jennifer Road Detention Center.

Anyone else who may have been victimized while be taken care of by Betty has been asked to contact Det. Nancy Moore at the department by calling (410) 693-3635 or emailing nkmoore@annapollis.gov.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Anne Arundel and receive free news updates.