New Rabies Alert Issued In Anne Arundel County After Raccoon Tests Positive

The Anne Arundel County Department of Health issued an alert this week warning that anyone who came into contact with a raccoon near the 100 block of Natalie Lane, near Pasadena Road in Millserville may have been exposed to the virus.

The raccoon, which was found on Thursday, Oct. 5, tested positive, according to the agency.

Anyone who may have had contact with the infected animal, or whose pets have unexplained wounds, is being instructed to contact the Department of Health.

Rabies is a viral disease that mainly infects mammals (warm-blooded animals who nurse their young) and is spread through the saliva of the infected animal, usually by a bite or scratch, officials said.

Symptoms of rabies in animals may include fear of water, excessive salivation, failure to eat or drink, limping, unusually friendly or aggressive behavior, and/or other atypical behaviors such as nocturnal animals emerging during the daytime.

The disease is nearly always fatal to humans, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

