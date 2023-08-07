Navy Sailor Who Served In Annapolis Dies Suddenly At 23

Enrique “Ricky” Castellon-Davis, who served the US Navy before heading into the private sector, died on Sunday, Aug. 6, leaving his family in a lurch as they mourn the passing.

“For those of you who knew Ricky you can probably picture his shining smile,” Anci Castellon-Davis wrote in a post. “He was an exemplary human being in every sense.”

Castellon-Davis was stationed in Annapolis as a Midshipman at the US Naval Academy between June 2018 and September 2022, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Following his death, nearly $25,000 was raised in less than 24 hours on behalf of his family, which is looking to bring him back from the East Coast to California.

“He was nothing short of a blessing,” the organizer of a GoFundMe campaign wrote. “The family is asking for respect and time while processing this sudden death.

“We are looking for financial support during this difficult time to bring him home to California and fund his home-going services that way we can honor him in a way everyone he experienced can show their love and respect for him.”

Following his unexpected passing, tributes came pouring in on LinkedIn by friends and former colleagues bemoaning his death.

“I’m devastated right now… This morning I heard about the tragic passing of one of my mentees, Enrique Castellon-Davis (USNA ‘22). I just pulled over on the side of the road and broke down…so young,” Timi Lindsay posted.

“This young man was a shining example of perseverance, humility and love. His smile was infectious and his willingness to help anyone could never be denied.”

Second Lt. Lauren Anderson said that Castellon-Davis was often the first person she satin the morning during their last years at the Naval Academy.

“Whether he was leading a workout, checking in on one of his athletes, or even triple checking to make sure the speaker was working to ensure they started their day off on a positive note, it was abundantly clear that Ricky dedicated his life to helping others,” she wrote.

“He was a light in the lives of many, and we are incredibly lucky to have worked with him.”

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Anne Arundel and receive free news updates.