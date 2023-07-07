Missing Solley's Cove Park Boater Drowned, Police Say

The boater's body was recovered on Wednesday, July 5, Megan McGinn-Meals of the NRP said.

Police, the U.S. Coast Guard and Anne Arundel Fire Company had been searching for him ever since unmanned boat was spotted circling in Curtis Creek near Solley's Cove Park in Curtis Bay, McGinn-Meals said.

The individual's name is being withheld at the request of the family, McGinn-Meals said.

