Massive Fire At Anne Arundel County DPW Building Causes $5.7M In Damage

First responders from multiple agencies were called to Broadneck Road shortly after midnight on March 19, where a fire was reported in the 10,500-square-foot DPW Traffic Engineering building.

Investigators say that the The Anne Arundel County Fire Department received a 911 call at 12:13 a.m. from a MDTA representative who was in the area and could see fire coming from the roof of the building, and it was quickly determined that it was owned by the Department of Public Works.

Upon arrival at the building - which was closed and unoccupied - crews found the building "heavily involved with fire," with flames visible thorough the roof, and it took more than five dozen firefighters approximately 90 minutes to get the scene under control.

No injuries were reported, but it caused an estimated $5.7 million in damage, according to fire investigators.

The cause of the origin is now being probed by the Maryland Fire Marshal and Anne Arundel County Fire/Arson and Explosives investigators.

