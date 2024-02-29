Maryland State House Placed On Lockdown Due To 'Security Threat' (Developing)

Armed officers were called to the building following a threat that was reportedly made, prompting to an evacuation of some and leaving others to temporarily barricade inside as a precaution.

No details about the purported threat have been released.

In a statement, the governor's office confirmed that the incident was ongoing.

"The Maryland State House is currently under lockdown for a security threat. No other information is available at this time.

"Staff members, personnel and community members on grounds should shelter in place and listen to directions from any available member of capitol police or law enforcement."

More details are expected to be released.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

