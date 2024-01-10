Man Traded Pics Of Kids In Exchange For Child Porn In Anne Arundel County: State's Attorney

Adam James Jun, 41, of Linthicum, was sentenced to 80 years, with all but 18 months suspended, with five years of supervised probation in Anne Arundel, State's Attorney Anne Colt Leitess said.

The investigation began in May 2022, when detectives received a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) involving multiple files of child pornography discovered on Kik, a chat messenger site.

The files were linked to a subscriber that matched Jun’s IP address in Linthicum.

A follow-up investigation found that Jun exchanged multiple child pornography photos and videos through single and group users.

Detectives also determined that he had been “trading clothed images of children identified by law enforcement as the young daughters of Jun's neighbor, co-worker, and his child's youth sports coach,” Leitess said.

Jun was found guilty of eight counts each of felony distribution of child pornography and possession of child pornography in September 2023.

"I am glad that this defendant is held accountable for the exploitation of the children of people who trusted him and that he will receive both a jail sentence and treatment, along with placement on Maryland's Sex Offender Registry," Leitess said in a statement.

"I am thankful that law enforcement continues to monitor and disrupt this terrible criminal activity and we can prosecute offenders."

In addition to his time behind bars, a judge also ordered that Jun register as a Tier II Sex Offender.

