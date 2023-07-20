Man Stabs Ex's New BF After Attempting To Abduct Child At MD Subway (Developing)

A jilted lover who allegedly attempted to abduct his child from his ex in Odenton was arrested on Thursday, July 20 after an altercation with his ex and her new boyfriend that played out in front of their kid.

At approximately 1 p.m. on Thursday, officers from the Anne Arundel County Police Department were called to Subway in the Village Center Shopping Center on Piney Orchard Parkway, where there was a reported stabbing.

Investigators said that a man was at the sub shop with his girlfriend and her child when the child’s father and the girlfriend’s ex arrived at the restaurant.

According to police, an argument broke out, and the suspect - whose name has not been released - attempted to physically take the child, at which point the girlfriend’s boyfriend stepped in to intervene and a fight broke out, during which he was stabbed in the torso.

The victim was taken to an area trauma center for treatment of a non-life-threatening stab wound, police said. The stabbing suspect suffered an undisclosed minor injury and was also taken to the hospital for evaluation.

No information about the victim or suspect was released on Thursday afternoon. The stabbing remains under investigation.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact detectives by calling (410) 222-6155 or the department’s tip line at (410) 222-4700

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Anne Arundel and receive free news updates.