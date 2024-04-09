Man Caught Stealing Tires Off Vehicle In Parking Garage Of Anne Arundel County Hotel: Police

Officers responded to the parking garage of the Hotel at Arundel Preserve to investigate a report of a person stealing tires and rims from a vehicle just before 2:55 a.m. on Saturday, April 6.

They found Langston Lewis, 18, standing at the victim’s vehicle, which was up on a car jack, police said.

Lewis was wearing black gloves with a lug wrench behind him at his feet, according to police. He had taken one tire off completely and placed it in the back seat of his vehicle and had been in the process of removing a second tire.

Lewis, of Hanover, was arrested and charged with theft from auto and other offenses.

