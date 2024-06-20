Nicholas Francis Xavier Giroux, 36, has been charged with multiple counts of murder in connection to the shooting of Odenton native Isaiah Oludayo Olugbemi, a well-known fighter in the DMV who won multiple Golden Glove championships.

The shooting is believed to have been a targeted attack in Anne Arundel County.

Multiple residents in the neighborhood reported shots fired at approximately 9:45 p.m. on Monday, June 17 to the area of Meadowmist Way and Stehlik Drive, and responding officers from the Anne Arundel County Police Department found Olugbemi down suffering from gunshot wounds.

The 27-year-old was rushed to the University of Maryland R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center, where he later was pronounced dead.

According to investigators, "several residents from the neighborhood reported hearing multiple gunshots coming from outside their homes.

"Investigators believe this to be a targeted incident and not a random act of violence."

Giroux was identified as a suspect and he was charged with first- and second-degree murder after being apprehended, police say.

"To the DMV boxing world, we have been informed that our only male 2024 national Golden Gloves Champion Isaiah Olugbemi was unfortunately killed last night to gun violence in Anne Arundel County," DMV Boxing Legends posted on social media.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

