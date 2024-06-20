Partly Cloudy 87°

SHARE

Nicholas Giroux Accused Of Killing Isaiah Olugbemi In MD

The man accused of fatally shooting a promising young boxer in Maryland is reportedly being held behind bars without bond. 

Isaiah Oludayo Olugbemi

Isaiah Oludayo Olugbemi

 Photo Credit: Facebook via Isaiah Oludayo Olugbemi
Meadowmist Way and Stehlik Drive in Odenton

Meadowmist Way and Stehlik Drive in Odenton

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view
Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories

Nicholas Francis Xavier Giroux, 36, has been charged with multiple counts of murder in connection to the shooting of Odenton native Isaiah Oludayo Olugbemi, a well-known fighter in the DMV who won multiple Golden Glove championships.

The shooting is believed to have been a targeted attack in Anne Arundel County.

Multiple residents in the neighborhood reported shots fired at approximately 9:45 p.m. on Monday, June 17 to the area of Meadowmist Way and Stehlik Drive, and responding officers from the Anne Arundel County Police Department found Olugbemi down suffering from gunshot wounds.

The 27-year-old was rushed to the University of Maryland R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center, where he later was pronounced dead.

According to investigators, "several residents from the neighborhood reported hearing multiple gunshots coming from outside their homes. 

"Investigators believe this to be a targeted incident and not a random act of violence." 

Giroux was identified as a suspect and he was charged with first- and second-degree murder after being apprehended, police say.

"To the DMV boxing world, we have been informed that our only male 2024 national Golden Gloves Champion Isaiah Olugbemi was unfortunately killed last night to gun violence in Anne Arundel County," DMV Boxing Legends posted on social media.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates. 

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

to follow Daily Voice Anne Arundel and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE