Man Arrested For Armed Robbery At 7-Eleven In Anne Arundel County: Police

Officers responded to the store at 1595 Nursery Road in Linthicum Heights around 1:35 a.m.

According to investigators, a man entered the store, implied he had a weapon, and demanded money.

The man took an undisclosed amount of cash and fled before he was tracked down by police a short time later.

Gregory Allen Lassiter, 32, of Glen Burnie was identified and located with help from detectives. He was arrested and charged accordingly.

