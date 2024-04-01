Overcast 53°

Man Arrested For Armed Robbery At 7-Eleven In Anne Arundel County: Police

A suspect was arrested following a pre-dawn armed robbery at a 7-Eleven in Anne Arundel County on Easter Sunday, police said.

7-Eleven at&nbsp;1595 Nursery Road in Linthicum Heights

Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)
Valerie Musson
Email me

Officers responded to the store at 1595 Nursery Road in Linthicum Heights around 1:35 a.m.

According to investigators, a man entered the store, implied he had a weapon, and demanded money.

The man took an undisclosed amount of cash and fled before he was tracked down by police a short time later.

Gregory Allen Lassiter, 32, of Glen Burnie was identified and located with help from detectives. He was arrested and charged accordingly.

