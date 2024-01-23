Loaded Glocks, Crack Cocaine Seized From Fleeing Teens In Severn, Police Say

Anne Arundel County Police officers were patrolling on foot near Stillmeadows Drive and Durness Court in Severn when they saw a group of boys loitering in an area known for drug distribution around 6 p.m., according to a department spokesperson.

Francis Valla Koroma, 19, of Severn, as well as a 17-year-old male from Millersville, “displayed characteristics of being armed” and fled as the officers approached, but were caught after a brief foot chase, police said.

One of them was allegedly found with a loaded 9mm Glock pistol with fully automatic capability and about 20 grams of suspected crack cocaine that had been packaged for distribution.

The other had a loaded Polymer 80 Glock-style handgun with an extended magazine holding 33 rounds, police said, adding that both are banned from firearm possession.

Koroma and the 17-year-old were arrested and charged accordingly.

