This Stinks: Loose Skunk Tests Positive For Rabies In Odenton

Health officials in Maryland are cautioning residents to be on high alert after a skunk tested positive for rabies in Anne Arundel County.

The Anne Arundel County Department of Health issued an alert on Wednesday, Sept. 7 after a skunk found over the weekend tested positive for the disease in the Two Rivers Community in Odenton.

Officials said that anyone who may have come in contact with a skunk near the intersection of Broad Wing Drive and White Clover Lane should be aware if a pet has unexplained wounds.

The skunk was found on Saturday, Sept. 3, according to the Department of Health.

Rabies is spread by the bite or scratch of an infected animal, such as a groundhog, cat, fox, raccoon or bat, health officials said. It is also spread when an infected animal’s saliva comes in contact with the eyes, nose, mouth or open cut of a person or another animal.

Symptoms of rabies in animals may include fear of water, excessive salvation, failure to eat or drink, limping, unusually friendly or aggressive behavior, and/or other atypical behaviors such as nocturnal animals emerging during the daytime, officials added.

“The disease is nearly always fatal to humans if infected and no prompt post-exposure treatment is had,” according to officials.

Anyone who may have had an encounter has been instructed to contact the Department of Health by calling (410) 222-7254 during work hours or (443) 481-3140 after business hours.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Anne Arundel and receive free news updates.