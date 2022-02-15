These Celebrities Call Maryland Home

Some actors, athletes, musicians, and television personalities call or at one point have called Maryland home.

Maybe you saw them at the grocery store — or are still hoping to.

Either way, here's your common thread with the rich and famous.

Anna Faris (actress, podcast host): Farris was born in Baltimore while her father worked as a professor at Towson University. Her family later relocated to Washington.

Edward Norton (actor): Raised in Columbia, graduated from Wilde Lake High School in 1987.

Goldie Hawn (actress): Raised in Takoma Park, Hawn attended Montgomery Blair High School in Silver Spring.

Jada Pinkett Smith (actress): Born in Baltimore and attended the Baltimore School for the Arts, where she became friends with rapper Tupac Shakur.

JC Chasez (former member of NSYNC): Born in Bowie, Chasez attended the Robert Goddard Middle School and then Bowie High School.

Julie Bowen (actress): Born in Baltimore, Bowen grew up in Ruxton-Riderwood and went to the Calvert, Garrison Forest, Roland Park schools.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus (actress): The "Seinfeld" star graduated from an all-girls school, Holton-Arms, in Bethesda in 1979.

Kathie Lee Gifford (talk show host/singer): Born in Bowie, Gifford attended Bowie High School and was a member of a folk group.

Kevin Durant (NBA star): The NBA champion grew up in Prince George's County and played high school basketball for National Christian Academy and Oak Hill Academy before transferring to Montrose Christian School.

Lewis Black (comic): Born in Burnt Mills, Silver Spring, Black graduated from Springbrook High School before attending the University of Maryland.

Martin Lawrence (actor): Lawrence's family moved to Landover from Germany. He attended the Eleanor Roosevelt and Friendly high schools.

Michael Phelps (Olympic swimmer): Phelps, who holds the all-time records for Olympic gold medals, was born in Baltimore and attended Rodgers Forge Elementary, Dumbarton Middle School, and Towson High School. His father, Michael Fred Phelps, is a retired Maryland State Trooper. The Olympian graduated from Towson High School in 2003, and previously set swimming records at Baltimore-area swimming clubs.

Montel Williams (TV host/actor): Baltimore native, elected class president of Andover High School in Linthicum both junior and senior years.

Penn Badgely (actor): The "Gossip Girl" and "You" star was born in Baltimore but grew up in Washington and Virginia.

Pete Sampras (professional tennis player): The International Tennis Hall of Famer lived in Potomac before his family moved to California.

Spike Jonez (actor/producer): Jonez — whose real name is Adam Spiegel— was raised in Bethesda by his mother. Jonez attended Walt Whitman High School. It was in that area that he got his nickname from a local shop owner, and worked at a BMX store in Rockville.

Todd Gurley (professional football player): The Rams and Falcons running back was born in Baltimore but grew up in North Carolina.

Tupac Shakur (rapper): Moved from NYC to Baltimore in 1984, where he attended Roland Middle School and then Paul Laurence Dunbar High School. Shakur transferred to the Baltimore School for the Arts his sophomore year and became friends with Jada Pinkett Smith. He reportedly studied acting, poetry, and jazz.

William H. Macy (actor): Moved to Cumberland at nine years old and graduated from Allegany High School in 1968.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.