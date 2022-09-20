Maybe Jury Duty Isn't So Bad: Lucky Maryland Lotto Player Cashes In $50K Payday

A Lanham man who made a last minute change to his typical lottery numbers in order to make it to jury duty on time got a lucky $50,000 surprise, announced the Maryland Lottery.

Marc Holly always picks the same numbers at the same Lottery retailer but changed his schedule when he saw the line at the Lothian Dash In on Wednesday, Sept. 14, says the lottery.

“I was going to jury duty and I wanted to stop to get a ticket but the Dash In was crowded,” Holly said.

The 59-year-old construction worker instead decided to let the terminal quick-pick random numbers for the evening drawing, revealing a $50,000 win.

Holly plans on using the funds to help pay bills.

The Dash In located at 1378 Mt. Zion Marlboro Road in Lothian will receive $500 from the Lottery for selling a top-prize winning ticket in the game.

