Breaking News: Romanian Thieves 'Bear Hug' Victim At Pennsylvania Sheetz Before Fleeing To Maryland: Police
HVAC Tech Keeps His Cool Despite Winning $100,000 Maryland Lottery Scratch-Off Prize

Annie DeVoe
The lucky winner plans to share the $100,000 prize with his friend, who generously gifted him the ticket.
A Crofton man got the gift of a lifetime after a friend gave him a $30 instant ticket with a big payout, officials say.

The lucky player won the $100,000 top prize after his friend purchased the $100,000 Lucky game at 7-Eleven in Riverdale, according to the Maryland Lottery.

The duo scanned the scratch-off at a different Lottery retailer and discovered the win, hiding their excitement as they quietly left the store, officials say.

The 25-year-old says before this win, the most he had ever won was $20 on a game.

He plans to share the win with his friend who purchased the ticket saying, "It's only right", Lottery officials state.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.