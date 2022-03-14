Future Is Female: Maryland Mom's Construction Company Celebrates 10 Years Of Passionate Service

Anne Arundel's Terry Egley wanted to start her own construction company for several reasons: The first, her desire to bring more women into a predominately male industry.

Egley says her unique industry mindset has been integral in her success.

Her most recent milestone? Celebrating her tenth year in business.

“I think that as a woman, I bring a different level of care as a woman owned construction company,” said Egley, of West River. “I get very passionate about my client's dreams and visions of their space and that sets me apart from a lot of the male dominated construction companies.”

Egley broke into the industry working from home for a start-up as a new mom. She was eventually called to work in-person, and agreed — but under one condition.

“My stipulation was as long as I could bring my daughter to work with me, because she was three months old at the time,” she said. “My daughter has been in construction as long as I have.”

While at that startup, Egley climbed the ladder and practically worked in nearly every position.

She later started switched jobs for another general contractor after going through a “terrible divorce” and becoming a single mother of two. This time, after climbing the ladder yet again, Egley didn’t find much at the top.

“My boss was incredible, he taught me so much," she said. "But it just got to the point where…there wasn't any place else for me to go. “I climbed to the top of the rope and there was nothing really there additional for me.”

After being pushed by others, Egley decided to go into business for herself.

Seated at her dining room table in 2012, Egley launched Integrity Construction Group. And she handled every step of the process herself.

She would soon come to realize she'd need a bit more muscle if she wanted to go the distance.

She now oversees a team of ten people and officially bought the company’s own brick and mortar location in West River last July.

“Considering where I came from to where we are now, it has been quite a journey,” Egley said. “It feels great. It feels wonderful.”

Over the past ten years, Egley has worked with a multitude of clients from property management companies and office spaces to medical labs, restaurants and retail spaces.

With every new project, Egley said she’s always put her clients first.

“I care about people. I care about small businesses. I care about people’s passions,” she said. “That's who I am.”

In addition, Egley carries more than her heart on her sleeve. When brainstorming Integrity’s logo, Egley was inspired by her beloved Great Dane named Hoss who died in 2017.

“I happened to look over at my dog and I was like, ‘You know what? Here is something! He's loyal beyond reprieve. He loves unconditionally and always is just the best of himself,’” Egley said. “So, I decided to use Hoss a logo and it's made me very proud every day just because I get to wear them on my clothes.”

Hoss, like Integrity’s reputation, have been perfectly immortalized as Egley looks forward to continue her dedicated service in the future. Anyone interested in contacting Integrity for any projects can do so on their website.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.