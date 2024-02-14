Knife-Wielding Home Invader At Large After Anne Arundel Assault, Police Say

Officers responded to investigate a home invasion report on the 5900 block of Belle Grove Road in Brooklyn around 9:30 a.m., Anne Arundel County Police said.

The victims stated that the suspect had entered their home uninvited, assaulted them, tried to strike them with a knife, and ran away.

The victims’ home was also damaged during the break-in, police said, adding that no physical injuries were reported.

Officers searched the area but were unable to locate the suspect, who is believed to be a Black male between ages 20 and 25. He stands 6 feet 5 inches tall and was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, gray sweatpants and a black jacket, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Northern District detectives at 410-222-6135 or the Tip Line at 410-222-4700.

