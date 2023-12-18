Hate Crime Under Investigation At Anne Arundel Cemetery Serving African American Community: PD

Investigators were called to the Saints Rest Cemetery on Ridge Road in Hanover on Saturday afternoon to investigate after a sign was set on fire, causing damage.

The incident was reported around 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 16.

According to the police, the cemetery is operated by the Saint Mark United Methodist Church and the person who reported the crime believes it was a targeted incident, "biased by hate because the cemetery predominantly serves the African American community.

The possible hate crime is now being investigated by the Anne Arundel County Police Department and Maryland Fire Marshal.

Anyone with information regarding the incident has been asked to contact the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line by calling (410) 222-4700.

