Hardee's Employee Stabs Coworker In Back In Anne Arundel County, Police Say

At approximately 2 p.m. on Friday, April 21, officers from the Anne Arundel County Police Department were called to investigate a reported stabbing at Hardee’s on Nursery Road in Linthicum involving a pair of employees at the restaurant.

During the investigation into the stabbing, it was determined that 23-year-old Micha Jaala Kennedy, of Randallstown, became visibly upset with a coworker and stabbed them in the back with a large knife.

Kennedy was taken into custody without incident, while her victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment of her injuries sustained during the altercation.

She was charged with attempted murder, assault, and other charges.

Kennedy is being held without bail pending her next court appearance.

