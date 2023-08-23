Handgun, Drugs Seized From Pasadena Man During Traffic Stop, Anne Arundel County Police Say

Pasadena resident Donald Eugene Henderson was stopped at approximately 1:40 a.m. on Wednesday morning near the intersection of Church Street and Patrick Henry Drive in Brooklyn Park.

During the subsequent stop, police say that the officer spotted a .38 caliber handgun that was stashed near the steering wheel.

Further investigation led to the seizure of:

10 grams of crack cocaine;

Eight capsules of suspected heroin/fentanyl;

A digital scale.

Investigators noted that Henderson was barred from possessing firearms. He was arrested and charged with multiple drug and weapons offenses.

No information about his initial court appearance was released by the Anne Arundel County Police Department.

