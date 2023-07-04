Former Anne Arundel Softball Star Mariah Melendez Dies Suddenly, 23

Mariah’s love for softball started at age eight as a member of the Harundale Softball League, her obituary says. She continued to hone her skills while attending Arundel High School, graduating in 2018.

Described as a “fierce competitor” on the outfield, Mariah also played in her first year of college and had recently joined a slow-pitch adult league, her obit says, and she frequently visit her high school to share words of encouragement with current team members.

Mariah went on to pursue a career in PT/clinical tech, and had also started to work at a daycare center, according to her obituary.

Meanwhile, more than $8,700 had been raised on a GoFundMe for Mariah’s funeral expenses as of Monday, July 3.

“Today marks the day our family lost such a beautiful soul,” reads the campaign, launched by Amanda Richardson. “There are no words to express the numbness right now. Our daughter, a beloved sister, a devoted friend to all those who loved her.”

Tributes hit social media following Mariah’s tragic passing.

A celebration of life was set for Sunday, July 23 at the Arundel High School Softball field.

“She has touched so many lives and at this time we are asking for donations to cover this tragically unexpected event,” reads the fundraiser.

“Mariah was a blessing to everyone that knew her. She loves softball to no end and Stitch of course. Please keep our family in your prayers. Please pass this along to all who knew her. We will celebrate her life to the fullest because that is what she deserves.”

Click here to view/donate to ‘Celebrate the Beautiful Life of Mariah’ on GoFundMe.

