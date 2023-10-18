Overcast 57°

Five Teens To Be Reunited With Family After Going Missing For Days In Anne Arundel County

Five teens who had been missing for several days in Anne Arundel County have all been found safe and will be returned to their parents, authorities announced.

(Clockwise from top left) Benjamin Bundy, Braden "Kai" Heagy, Fuzeah "Zeah" Alquthami, Avery Pearson, Aiden Jones
Zak Failla
On Saturday, Oct. 14, five teens between the ages of 13 and 17 "voluntarily" left the Skate Zone in Crofton, prompting a massive search by members of the Anne Arundel County Police Department and neighboring agencies. 

Those who went missing: 

  • Braden "Kai" Heagy, 13;
  • Benjamin Bundy, 17;
  • Aiden Jones, 15;
  • Avery Pearson, 16;
  • Fuzeah "Zeah" Alquthami, 13.

On Monday, police issued an alert advising that Bundy had been located, then on Wednesday, Oct. 18, officials confirmed that all five juveniles have been located and  that the department was working to reunite them with their families.

