Five Teens To Be Reunited With Family After Going Missing For Days In Anne Arundel County

On Saturday, Oct. 14, five teens between the ages of 13 and 17 "voluntarily" left the Skate Zone in Crofton, prompting a massive search by members of the Anne Arundel County Police Department and neighboring agencies.

Those who went missing:

Braden "Kai" Heagy, 13;

Benjamin Bundy, 17;

Aiden Jones, 15;

Avery Pearson, 16;

Fuzeah "Zeah" Alquthami, 13.

On Monday, police issued an alert advising that Bundy had been located, then on Wednesday, Oct. 18, officials confirmed that all five juveniles have been located and that the department was working to reunite them with their families.

