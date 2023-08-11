Fire Tears Through Pasadena Home; One Hospitalized (Developing)

Fire crews were called at approximately 11 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 11, to the 1900 block of Cedar Road in Pasadena to respond to a fast moving fire that left a home with extensive fire, smoke, and water damage.

One person inside the home was taken to an area hospital in stable, but serious condition for smoke inhalation, according to the Anne Arundel County Fire Department. No other injuries were initially reported.

No information about the victim was provided by the agency.

The cause and origin of the blaze remain under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

