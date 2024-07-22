Fight Investigation Lands Two Behind Bars For Drug, Weapon Charges In Glen Burnie, Police Say

Gwynn Oak resident Zafrin Xavier Stevens, 20, was busted with drugs in a Honda Crosstrek, while a .22 caliber handgun was recovered from 18-year-old Ladamian Deshawn Johnson's gold Honda Odyssey following a probe into the incident.

According to a spokesperson from the Anne Arundel County Police Department, at around 10:10 p.m. on Friday, July 19, there was a reported fight involving a group in the area of Aventura Court and Century Towne Road in Glen Burnie, though responding officers got more than they bargained for when they arrived.

Investigators say that inside the Crosstrek, officers spotted a suspected bag of weed, leading to a search of the Honda that resulted in the recovery of an estimated 349 grams of suspected cannabis, 1.3 grams of Oxycodone, and 10 rounds of ammunition.

A search of the second vehicle led to the seizure of a handgun, prompting the arrest of Stevens and Johnson, who are facing drug, weapon, and other charges following the investigation.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Anne Arundel and receive free news updates.