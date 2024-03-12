Explosive Fire At Davidsonville Warehouse Damages 3 Businesses

A passerby called in the two-alarm blaze at 436 Central Ave. in Davidsonville around 7:55 p.m. on Saturday, March 9 and reported seeing “flames coming from the commercial structure roof,” crews said.

A second 911 call then came in from a neighbor behind the 22,500-square-foot warehouse and stated the “whole building was on fire” and that “loud booms” were being heard in the area.

Crews responded and found the building 75 percent involved with explosive sounds coming from inside, they said. An occupant at the scene stated that the building was full of hydraulic fluid containment.

It took nearly just under 100 firefighters about three hours to douse the blaze. One person was treated for a minor injury and released at the scene.

According to CBSNews, three businesses were affected — a tire business, outdoor equipment, and septic and backhoe.

"It was pretty bad," Rob Wilson, owner of Mid-Atlantic Outdoor Equipment, one of the damaged businesses, told the outlet. "The whole back half of the building is just completely gone."

The investigation is ongoing.

Assisting agencies include the Annapolis Fire Department, Naval Support Activity (NSA) Annapolis Fire Department, and Prince George's County Fire/EMS Department.

