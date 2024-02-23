Drugs, Weapons, $28K Seized During Bust In Anne Arundel County, Police Say

Western District Narcotics Team acting on a tip regarding drug distribution in the area carried out a search warrant at a home on the 1000 block of Tuscany Lane in Severn on Friday, Feb. 23.

The search turned up:

Approximately 747 grams of suspected cannabis

Approximately 364 grams of suspected Psilocybin mushrooms

Eight packages containing suspected THC vape pens

A loaded Glock handgun

A .556 caliber Karris KG15 AR pistol

Multiple rounds of various ammunition and magazines

$28,392 in cash

The suspect, Michael Kimberly Ellis Jr., is also prohibited from owning firearms due to age.

Ellis was arrested and charged with several drug and weapons offenses.

