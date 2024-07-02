Fair 85°

Downed Wires During Storm Result In Electrocution Of Severn Man: Fire Investigators

The Anne Arundel County Police Department is cautioning residents to be cautious after a Severn man was electrocuted by downed power lines and later died at an area hospital.

A person was killed in Anne Arundel County after being electrocuted.

 Photo Credit: Anne Arundel County Fire Department
Late on Sunday afternoon, first responders were called to a home in the 1400 block of Maryland Avenue, when a man suffered serious injuries after being shocked by the wire, investigators say.

He was rushed to the Baltimore Washington Medical Center, where the Severn resident was later pronounced dead from his injuries.

According to investigators from the Anne Arundel County Fire Department, energized electric wires were pulled down by falling trees during the weekend thunderstorms.

Upon arrival at the scene, first responders found several large trees down in the area additionally, multiple power lines were down and arching, prompting a call for backup. 

During their initial investigation, crews found the Severn man suffering from being electrocuted. He was ushered away from the area and treated by paramedics before being rushed to the hospital, where he later died.

