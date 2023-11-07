Daughter Accused Of Lighting Mother's House Ablaze In Anne Arundel County: Fire Officials

This week, the Anne Arundel County Fire Department announced that Laurie Anne Canvan has been arrested in connection to an early-morning fire that was intentionally set on Tuesday, Oct. 24 at her mother's home.

Shortly after 5:45 a.m. on the morning of the fire, members of the Anne Arundel County Fire Department received a call from a woman who advised that her daughter had set fire to the home, though she was able to get out.

However, the woman was unsure where her daughter - later identified as Canvan - was after sparking the blaze.

Upon arrival, fire crews found the woman in the front yard after she escaped through a bedroom window and suffered serious, but non-life-threatening injuries that were treated at an area burn hospital.

While investigating, Anne Arundel County police and fire investigators located Canvan at the scene and she was taken to Luminis Health Anne Arundel Medical Center for an emergency evaluation, according to authorities.

It was later determined that the fire was intentionally set in the hallway near the home's bedrooms. The motive for lighting her mother's house remains unclear.

Canavan was arrested and charged with:

First- and second-degree attempted murder;

First- and second-degree arson;

First- and second-degree assault;

False imprisonment.

She's being held at the Anne Arundel County Detention Center without bond.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Anne Arundel and receive free news updates.