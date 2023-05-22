Dad Dies Defending Son In Grisly Attack Outside Anne Arundel Home, Family Says

Christopher Wright had his head slammed on concrete repeatedly on the 300 Arundel Road West in Brooklyn on Friday, May 19, according to loved ones and Anne Arundel County police. Wright was treated at the scene but was pronounced dead at the hospital the following day.

Family members on a GoFundMe campaign say that the attack was in connection with an altercation at his son's school. Three teens and two adult relatives showed up and began to threaten the boy, according to the campaign.

"Chris went outside to defend his son and was beaten in the head and his head was slammed on the concrete repeatedly causing significant brain damage," the fund says. "These men took the life of an amazing father and life partner. He left this Earth and those who loved him way too soon.

"His children Tryston, Trenton, and Tevin are now without their father. Tracy, his partner, needs help with funeral costs and help financially with the cost of raising their three boys alone. Please help this family say goodbye to Chris and help secure a future for his children."

According to police, suspects are described as three or four white males in their mid-20s or 30s.

