Crash With Injuries Closes US-50, Diverts Traffic In Anne Arundel County (Developing)

The collision occurred on the eastbound side past MD-340 (exit 23) in Annapolis shortly before 1:30 p.m., according to MATOC.

An update at 2:20 p.m. stated that eastbound traffic had been diverted to MD-450 with traffic past the detour point getting by on the shoulder. One westbound lane was blocked on the right side.

Traffic was backed up for about 2.5 miles on the eastbound side and one mile on the westbound side, MATOC said.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

