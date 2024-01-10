Community Mourning Father, Husband From Severna Park Lost At Sea

Clifton “Brooks” Leight, Jr., of Severna Park, died Saturday, Dec. 23, his obituary says. He was 41.

Brooks grew up in Rock Hall on Maryland’s Easter Shore and later earned his Master Electrician license. He then launched Leight Electric, an electrical contracting company that he operated with pride until he passed.

Brooks was known for his ability to form meaningful and lasting connections with others in both his personal and professional life.

“He never met a stranger,” reads his obituary. “His charm, warmth, and exuberance were contagious.”

Above all, Brooks embraced his role as a cherished father and husband.

He is survived by his wife Shannon; his children, Brooks, Jesse, and Issa; his step-children, Sophia and Julien; his mother, Karen Russell; his sister, Danielle Johnson and her children Isaiah, Ethan, Jacob, and Naomi; his sister Amber Wardlaw (husband Tareinus) and their children Tareinus, Jr., Noah, Makai, Aspen, and many extended family members and close friends.

Meanwhile, a GoFundMe launched for the grieving family’s support was nearing $4,500 in donations in just four days.

“Brooks was a true family man,” reads the campaign, launched by Frederick Dolbow. “He was loved and respected by so many, his loss leaves a void that can never be filled.”

Brooks’ memorial was scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 20 at Barranco Severna Park Funeral Home & Cremation Care on Ritchie Hwy. in Severna Park.

Donations were also being made to the Drug Awareness Foundation.

“In addition to grieving the unexpected and devastating loss of her husband and father of their daughter Issa, Shannon is also having to navigate this extremely painful time with the immediate financial hardship of managing the daily household living and childcare expense of a once dual income household to suddenly now only one,” reads the campaign.

“Every donation made through this GoFundMe, no matter the amount, will make a meaningful difference in their lives and will be used to support Shannon through this extraordinary difficult time and provide for Issa’s future.”

Click here to view/donate on GoFundMe.

