Cluttered Home Leads To Tricky Conditions For Firefighters Battling Blaze In Ferndale

At around 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday, firefighters were called to a single-family home in the 400 block of Broadview Boulevard in Ferndale, where neighbors reported that there was a fire that had broken out inside the residence, prompting a heavy response by first responders.

It took a team of nearly four dozen firefighters nearly an hour to get the fire under control, though the home suffered extensive damage and until crews from several area departments could knock down the flames, even after arriving at the residence within minutes.

According to the Anne Arundel County Fire Department, "when crews arrived on location, the fire had spread through the dwelling. The accumulated items within the house made it challenging to extinguish."

At the time the fire broke out, no one was home at the time, and no injuries were reported.

The cause and origin of the fire remain under investigation.

Check Daily Voice for updates as new information is released.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Anne Arundel and receive free news updates.