Cluttered Home Leads To Tricky Conditions For Firefighters Battling Blaze In Ferndale

More than $200,000 worth of damage was done to an Anne Arundel home early on Wednesday morning as crews had to contend with tricky conditions as they battled a blaze that broke out in an empty home, officials say.

<p>The scene of the fire in Anne Arundel County.</p>

 Photo Credit: Anne Arundel County Fire Department
Zak Failla
At around 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday, firefighters were called to a single-family home in the 400 block of Broadview Boulevard in Ferndale, where neighbors reported that there was a fire that had broken out inside the residence, prompting a heavy response by first responders.

It took a team of nearly four dozen firefighters nearly an hour to get the fire under control, though the home suffered extensive damage and until crews from several area departments could knock down the flames, even after arriving at the residence within minutes.

According to the Anne Arundel County Fire Department, "when crews arrived on location, the fire had spread through the dwelling. The accumulated items within the house made it challenging to extinguish." 

At the time the fire broke out, no one was home at the time, and no injuries were reported.

The cause and origin of the fire remain under investigation.

