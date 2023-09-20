Child Airlifted To Maryland Hospital After Being Struck By Truck While Riding Bike In Crofton

Shortly before 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon, officers from the Anne Arundel County Police Department responded to the intersection of Johns Hopkins Road and Nantucket Drive, where there was a report of a crash involving a bicyclist who was struck by a Ford F-150.

Police say that two kids were riding their bikes and crossing through the intersection when a 59-year-old Odenton man accidentally hit one of them.

The child had to be airlifted to the Johns Hopkins Pediatric Trauma Center in Baltimore for treatment of what were described as critical injuries.

His condition was not available on Wednesday morning.

Neither the other child nor the pick-up truck driver suffered any injuries.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

