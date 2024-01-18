Carjacker Escapes By Train After Targeting Person At Linthicum Gas Station, Police Say

Laketa Terrell Johnson, 44, who has no fixed address, is facing charges following a skirmish that played out at Exxon in Linthicum, though his cohort was able to escape from responding officers.

At around 5:50 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 17, officers from the Anne Arundel County Police Department were called to the gas station on Camp Mead Road South, where there was a reported fight that had just taken place.

According to police, Johnson and an unknown man displayed a knife and demanded their victim's property before the latter fled by train toward Baltimore City. The carjacker resisted arrest, and it ultimately took two officers to get Johnson into custody.

No details about potential criminal charges were released by investigators on Thursday.

