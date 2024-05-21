Body-Cam Footage Released Of Officer-Involved Shooting Of Alleged Cat Killer In Pasadena

In the afternoon of Thursday, March 28, officers were called to a home in the 8600 block of Gambier Harbor in Pasadena after being tipped off that a suspect had allegedly shot and killed a cat inside the residence.

Police say that the woman was ordered out of the house, which she temporarily did before retreating back and coming outside with a handgun.

Despite officers' demanding she drop the firearm, she instead pointed the gun in their direction, prompting them to fire their weapons, striking her, according to a department spokesperson.

The 60-year-old was treated and rushed to the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in critical condition. A dead cat was found inside the home suffering rom a fatal gunshot wound.

* The graphic video can be seen below *

Law enforcement members involved in the shooting were identified days later as Cpl. J. Glossner Jr., an 8-year veteran; PFC M. Spates, a 4-year veteran; Officer C. Dixon, a 6-month veteran; and Cpl. D. Holquist, an 18.5-year veteran.

They were placed on administrative leave following the incident.

On Tuesday, May 21, investigators released body-cam footage of the incident, which shows the woman being ordered to drop the weapon before gunshots ring out, striking her.

In the video, the woman can then be seen attempting to head back into the home with officers hot on her heels as she remained defiant before being taken down.

They then treated her until fire and EMS personnel could arrive. The woman was listed in critical, but stable condition in the days following the shooting.

The officer-involved shooting remains under investigation.

