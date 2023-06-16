'BLM' Sign Vandalized At Same Odenton Church Weeks After LGBTQ+ Hearts Were Stolen: Police

Photos have been released by the police of vandals who targeted the Ark and Dove Presbyterian Church on Piney Orchard Parkway in Odenton earlier this week.

It is the same church where LGBTQ+ signage was stolen last month.

Police say that the BLM sign was vandalized at approximately 10 p.m. on Tuesday, June 13.

In the photos, one suspect can be seen wearing a shirt saying “AMERICAN” with a reverse American Flag, while another is wearing what appears to be a mask donning stars.

The three suspects were described only as men wearing masks by the police department. Neither their races or ages have been released by investigators.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Anyone with information regarding the suspects or vandalism has been asked to contact the Anne Arundel Police Department by calling (410) 222-6155 or the agency’s tip line at (410) 222-4700.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Anne Arundel and receive free news updates.