Beloved Biker 'Full Of Life' Killed In Head-On Crash In Glen Burnie Days After Birthday

Glen Burnie resident Jennifer Lynn McDermott has been identified as the victim killed at approximately 9:30 p.m. in the 4500 block of Muddy Creek Road when she struck a pick-up truck head-on while attempting to pass another driver.

Police say that McDermott was driving a 2022 Yamaha motorcycle south on the road when she attempted to pass another vehicle and was hit by a 2004 Toyota Tacoma begin driven by a 46-year-old Edgewater man in the northbound lane.

McDermott was unable to avoid the truck, striking the front of the Toyota, which sent her flying from the bike and into the roadway. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Toyota was uninjured.

Following her death, friends and family were quick to remember McDermott as someone who loved life and recently took a ride to Dewey Beach in Delaware to celebrate her birthday.

No additional information was provided by the police.

