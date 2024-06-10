Overcast 77°

William Edward O'Brien Accused Of Violent Bar Brawl In MD

A bar fight landed a person in jail after he viciously assaulted a man over the weekend in Annapolis, police say.

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view
William Edward O'Brien was arrested on Sunday night after a brawl broke out that left an employe at Castle Bay Irish Pub suffering from serious injuries.

According to officials, at around 11 p.m. on June 9, officers from the Annapolis Police Department were called to the bar on Main Street, where an employee was found bloodied and on his back, but breathing.

Police say that O'Brien allegedly assaulted the staffer, punching him repeatedly, pushing him into a wooden post, and taking him to the ground.

Paramedics had to transport the employee to an area hospital for evaluation and treatment of suspected broken ribs. 

During the altercation, it is further alleged that O'Brien choked a woman who was at the bar.

While officers were attempting to address the medical issue, he got up and lunged forward attempting to disarm the officer, officials added.

O'Brien was then arrested and charged with: 

  • First- and second-degree assault;
  • Reckless endangerment;
  • Attempting to disarm a law enforcement officer;
  • Resisting arrest.

No details about his next court appearance were released by the police.

