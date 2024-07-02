'Bank Juggers' Killed In Fiery Crash Following Police Pursuit From Annapolis Into DC: Police

At approximately 12:15 p.m. on July 2, officers in Anne Arundel County working a specific detail targeting suspected "bank juggers" known for targeting their victims as they deposited or withdrew cash from area banks.

According to Anne Arundel County Police Chief Amal E. Awad, there have been dozens of such incidents throughout the region - most recently in Prince George's County - and on Tuesday afternoon, officers spotted a vehicle they recognized from previous "bank jugging" offenses in Annapolis.

Officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but the group of three suspects sped away through Prince George's County and into DC, where their chase came to a deadly end when they crashed on Southern Avenue near 41st Place SE.

Two were pronounced dead at the scene by first responders. A third was taken by Metropolitan Police to an area hospital for treatment and evaluation of non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

US Park Police Chief Jessica Taylor said that a weapon was recovered, which investigators believe was tossed from the speeding BMW before the crash, when they crested a hill and crashed into a tree.

Some lanes were closed following the fatal police pursuit as crews extinguished the fire and cleared the scene.

No details about either victim have been released by the police.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

