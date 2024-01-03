Armed Robbers Targeting Anne Arundel Gas Station At Large, Police Say

Anne Arundel County Police responded to the Citgo on Ridge Road in Hanover to investigate reports of a robbery around 5:30 a.m., the department said.

Officers learned that the robbers had wielded a handgun to the clerk and demanded that he open the register.

The clerk complied, and the robbers took an unknown amount of cash before fleeing on foot.

The suspects are described as two Black men in full face masks. One of the men was tall and dressed in all-black clothing, while the other was slightly shorter and wielding a black handgun, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Criminal Investigations Division at 410-222-4720 or the Tip Line at 410-222-4700.

