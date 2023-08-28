Applebee's Employees Threatened By Stun Gun-Wielding Woman, Teen In Anne Arundel, Police Say

Officers were called to the restaurant on Brandermill Boulevard in Gambrills to investigate reports that a juvenile had physically assaulted an employee during an altercation.

The incident was called in at approximately 9:15 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 27.

Things then escalated, according to investigators, and as the 13-year-old was attacking the employee, Megan Lynn Miller, 33, of Curtis Bay, who was with her, took out a stun gun and began pointing it at other Applebee's workers.

During the tirade, both the teen and Miller made several threats to return to the restaurant and "shoot the place up," and it was later determined that the latter had an outstanding warrant out for her arrest.

Both Miller and the teen were arrested and charges are pending.

