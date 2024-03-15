Anne Arundel County Dealer Gets 8 Years In Prison For Fentanyl Possession, Distribution: Feds

Orlando Ray Coleman, Sr., 44, of Millersville, was sentenced to eight years in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release, for conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute fentanyl, US Attorney for the District of Maryland Erek L. Barron said in a joint release.

Coleman pleaded guilty in November 2019 to operating as a drug trafficker in Annapolis and Baltimore with help from supplier Clarence Coby, who “specifically provided Coleman and other Annapolis-areas drug traffickers with fentanyl and cocaine,” Barron said.

Search warrants carried out at several of Coleman’s associated residences turned up $39,280 in cash at a Millersville home, as well as the following, which were recovered from his “stash location” home in Glen Burnie:

About 256 grams of fentanyl

Approximately 192 grams of cocaine

Approximately 43 grams of crack cocaine

Approximately 453 grams of heroin

Paraphernalia including numerous gel caps and two scales

Two rifles and a magazine with six rounds of .223 caliber ammunition

A 7.62 x 39 round magazine with 32 rounds of 7.62 caliber ammunition

A full box of loose ammunition

Coleman previously admitted that he possessed the fentanyl intending to distribute it, and that the firearms, magazines, and ammunition were proceeds of his drug trafficking activity or were used, or intended to be used, to facilitate it.

Coleman’s supplier, Coby, was sentenced to 14 years in federal prison for possession with intent to distribute fentanyl in November 2023.

US Attorney Erek L. Barron commended the DEA-led High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Task Force comprising agents and officers from the Anne Arundel County, Baltimore County and Howard County Police Departments, the Laurel City Police Department, the Annapolis Police Department, and the Maryland Transportation Authority Police Department; the FBI Annapolis Safe Streets Task Force; the Anne Arundel County Police Department, and the Annapolis Police Department for their work in the investigation. Mr. Barron thanked Assistant US Attorney LaRai Everett, who is prosecuting the case.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Anne Arundel and receive free news updates.