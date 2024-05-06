2-Year-Old Girl Found With Gunshot Wound Inside Severn Home: Police

At approximately 10:10 p.m. on Friday, May 3, officers heard multiple gunshots in the area of Stillmeadows Road and Averill Court in Severn.

According to investigators, the officers determined the shooting happened in the 8200 block of Averill Court, where they found a 2-year-old girl inside with a gunshot wound to her upper body.

Officers treated the child at the Severn home until paramedics arrived to take her to an area hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening injury.

She was later released on Saturday, May 4.

No details about a suspect have been released by the Anne Arundel County Police Department as of Monday morning.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting has been asked to contact detectives at the agency by calling (410) 222-4700.

