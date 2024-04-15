Pasadena resident Da'sjon Malik Ford has been identified by investigators from the Anne Arundel County Police Department and arrested following a December shooting in Severn that left a man injured, authorities announced on Monday.

At approximately 8:20 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 18, 2023, officers were called to the Orchard Food Market on Reece Road to investigate a shooting, where one man suffered non-life-threatening injuries and several vehicles were struck by bullets.

Upon arrival, officers found multiple rifle and handgun casings in the area, and on Monday, April 15, the department announced that Ford has been identified as a suspect and taken into custody for the shooting.

"Immediately following the shooting, detectives assigned to the Western District Detective Unit began investigating this incident," a police spokesperson said. "With the assistance of intelligence analysts with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Crime Gun Intelligence Center, detectives identified Ford as a suspect in this case."

On April 11, detectives executed a search warrant at a home in the 7000 block of Timberfield Place in Pasadena, where Ford was arrested without incident and evidence was recovered, according to officials.

Ford was charged with attempted first- and second-degree murder, first- and second-degree assault, and multiple weapon offenses.

