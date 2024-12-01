Redemption Rock Brewery in Worcester shared on Facebook that its last day will be Sunday, Dec. 29.

“Despite our best efforts, we simply haven’t been able to grow the business enough to remain open. And we’ve run out of time,” the 333 Shrewsbury St. taproom and brewery wrote in the post.

The owners thanked the community for its support and for making Redemption Rock a part of their lives. They credited the brewery’s success to its loyal patrons, small business partners, and employees who helped create a welcoming atmosphere.

“Whether it was building a vibrant café program, beautifying our taproom, filling our nights with events, or capturing our spirit on social media, [our employees] took our crazy little idea and nurtured it into the loving and comforting place it became,” the owners wrote. “They’re our heart and soul, our creative engine, and the face of Redemption Rock. We can’t thank them enough.”

The Redemption Rock team said they will “finish strong” over the business’s final weeks. All scheduled events will proceed as planned, and all tips received will go directly to the staff. "Please treat them generously," they wrote.

Comments on the post overflowed with praise for the brewery and thanked the owners for creating something unique and special.

Kirk Leigher praised the brewery’s impact on the community, writing:

They made the City of Worcester a better place to be. Their ongoing commitment to various local nonprofit organizations will be missed. The attention to detail and use of great ingredients made for an outstanding selection of beers, cocktails, and freshly baked café items. Most importantly, the people, employees, and friends at Redemption Rock made it a welcoming place for all to hang out and relax.

